Cowboys predictions: Breaking down odds and picks for Super Bowl, division title, win totals

The Dallas Cowboys finished with back-to-back 12-win seasons in 2022, and despite boasting a talented roster capable of contending for a Super Bowl they once again saw their season end in the divisional round. Though play-calling wasn’t regarded as an issue, the franchise let go of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and opted to give Mike McCarthy play-calling duties once more.

Though there is no lack of competition in the NFC East, the Cowboys once again enter the 2023 season as contenders in the NFC, with the possible upside of making a run for the Lombardi Trophy.

Cowboys Super Bowl odds: +1400

The Cowboys have managed to reach the postseason three times over the course of the last five seasons, however, the obstacle they’ve yet to overcome is the divisional round. Lack of methodical play-calling, as well as efficient play at quarterback, has proven to be limiting factors for this franchise. With Kellen Moore having departed for the Los Angeles Chargers, the reins of the offense are now in the hands of head coach Mike McCarthy.

McCarthy will need to rekindle the same type of creativity he had when his Green Bay Packers finished first in scoring and sixth in yards back in 2014, though the question remains as to whether that success lay in McCarthy’s leadership or the play of Aaron Rodgers. If it proves to be the latter, then Dak Prescott will need to rebound from a season in which he led the league in interceptions (15).

Cowboys NFC East division title odds: +195

The Cowboys hold the second-best odds to win the NFC East, behind the Philadelphia Eagles (-135) and ahead of the New York Giants (+900) and the Washington Commanders (+1300). Dallas has the benefit of continuity between coach and quarterback, and they have no shortage of weapons to give the reigning NFC Champion Eagles some trouble. Ultimately, it will come down to whether handing the play-calling duties back in the hands of McCarthy proves to be the calculated decision they thought it would.

Cowboys win total odds: Over 10.5 (+110); Under 10.5 (-135)

Dallas is coming off back-to-back 12-win seasons in which the Cowboys finished in the top five in scoring offense. So long as McCarthy’s play-calling does not force this unit to take a step back, there should be no reason to see why they can’t finish with a 10-plus win season for the third-straight season. The Cowboys also boast the 18th-toughest schedule compared to the rest of the league, so facing the stiffest competition won’t be a barrier this season.