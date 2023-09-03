Colts predictions: Breaking down odds and picks for Super Bowl, division title, win totals

Following a disappointing 3-5-1 start last season, the Indianapolis Colts parted ways with head coach Frank Reich, elevating former Colts offensive lineman Jeff Saturday to the interim head coaching position. Saturday’s tenure started with a win against the Las Vegas Raiders, but the team then plummeted into a seven-game losing streak. Adding insult to injury, the Colts suffered a historic loss to the Minnesota Vikings on December 17, blowing a 33-0 halftime lead to lose 39-36 in overtime. The Colts wrapped up last year with a dismal 4-12-1 record.

As for the upcoming 2023 season, the Shane Steichen era in Indianapolis has hit early turbulence, particularly with star running back Jonathan Taylor requesting a trade. The team is also preparing to debut rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson.

With these circumstances in mind, let’s examine the Colts’ Super Bowl, divisional, and win total odds as listed on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Colts Super Bowl odds: +15000

For the Colts to even consider discussing the Super Bowl as a realistic possibility, several factors will need to fall their way. Most notably, rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson will need to outperform even the most optimistic projections. He’s a raw talent with upside, but Indianapolis will be looking toward him to make rapid strides while stepping into the QB1 role. Additionally, the team will require strong performances in both the running game and on the defensive front.

Colts AFC South division title odds: +600

This division is basically the favored Jacksonville Jaguars and then everyone else. If Jacksonville isn’t as good as advertised, then the AFC South is up for grabs similar to what happened last year. It goes without saying that the Colts’ matchups against Jacksonville will be crucial in deciding how serious they are about the division crown.

Colts win total odds: Under 6.5

Transitioning to a new head coach and a rookie quarterback, the Colts are likely to experience their share of challenges. Although they can’t sink much lower than last year’s four wins, the moving parts make it difficult to envision them achieving seven wins this season. That’s despite holding a favorable schedule while playing in one of the least imposing divisions in football.

It appears that Indianapolis is in for an extended rebuilding period, which may limit them to fewer than seven wins while they try to lay the groundwork for future success.