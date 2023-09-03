Chiefs predictions: Breaking down odds and picks for Super Bowl, division title, win totals

In what many deemed to be a “reload” year for the franchise, the Kansas City Chiefs finished the 2022 season with a 14-3 record while winning their second Super Bowl in the last four seasons. Despite trading away Tyreek Hill in the offseason, the trio of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Andy Reid once again proved to be one of the league’s most formidable forces. Heading into the 2023 season, Kansas City is once again a leading contender for the Lombardi Trophy.

Chiefs Super Bowl odds: +600

With the Chiefs coming off their second Super Bowl Championship in the last four seasons, the formula contention is clear for this franchise. So long as they have a healthy Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Andy Reid as their coach, they remain annual consensus contenders. Despite some departures at receiver, the Chiefs have proven adept at adopting a “receiver by-committee” approach over the last few seasons, which proves that the franchise is in good hands so long as Mahomes is throwing the ball.

If anything, the Chiefs will need to ensure their defense does not fare any worse than they did last year when they ranked 16th in points allowed. Then again, Kansas City’s offense is so efficient that they can truly come back from any deficit, no matter if it climbs into double-digits. Truth be told, this team simply needs to avoid catastrophic injuries at their most important positions.

Chiefs AFC West division title odds: -165

The Chiefs hold the best odds to repeat as AFC West champions, followed by the Los Angeles Chargers (+290), Denver Broncos (+600), and the Las Vegas Raiders (+1600). Kansas City is on a streak of seven consecutive seasons atop their division, and in boasting the AFC West’s best quarterback they should remain the favorites for the foreseeable future.

Their greatest challenger will likely be the Chargers, who welcome a new offensive coordinator in Kellen Moore with the hopes of injecting some much-needed ingenuity into the playbook. Justin Herbert is also no stranger to facing Mahomes, with the Chargers’ quarterback holding a 3-2 career record against his AFC West foe.

Chiefs win total odds: Over 11.5 (-140); Under 11.5 (+120)

Kansas City is riding a streak of eight consecutive seasons with double-digit wins, and that includes five straight seasons of 11 wins or more. The Chiefs are one of the few, perhaps the only team that would be considered a favorite against any team they match up against. So long as Mahomes remains healthy and with Kelce and Reid both in the fold, A 12-win season, at the bare minimum, cannot be ruled out.