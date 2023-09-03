Chargers predictions: Breaking down odds and picks for Super Bowl, division title, win totals

The Los Angeles Chargers ended the 2022 season with a 10-7 regular season record, which was good for a second-place finish in the AFC West, and effectively punched their ticket back into the playoffs for the first time since 2018. The Chargers finished the season ranked fifth in points scored and fourth in yards, but saw their postseason hopes end early in a wild-card loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Chargers Super Bowl odds: +2500

The Chargers are banking on the hiring of new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to inject some creativity into the offense. Truth be told, that has been a clear hindrance to what appears to be an elite offensive roster, at least on paper. Justin Herbert, fresh off a contract extension, will need to thrive and be free to dissect defenses with his arm while health will play a major factor as well. Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, and Joey Bosa have each missed time over the last few seasons, and a clean bill of health would do some good.

Despite having Austin Ekeler in the backfield, the Chargers’ run game has left much to be desired. In 2022 they finished 28th with an average of 89.6 yards per game on the ground, and boasting a more efficient run game would alleviate some pressure off Herbert in the pocket.

Speaking of the run game, the Chargers defense has been unable to keep opponents at bay in recent memory. Last season they gave up an average of 145.8 yards per game on the ground, and they’ll need to make a massive stride in that area if they want to be seriously considered as a championship contender.

Chargers AFC West division title odds: +290

The Chargers hold the second-best odds to win the AFC West, behind the Kansas City Chiefs (-165) and ahead of the Denver Broncos (+600) and the Las Vegas Raiders (+1600). It will take a monumental effort to dethrone Kansas City, who has won the division for the past seven seasons. However, the Chargers have the next-best quarterback in the division with Herbert, who holds a career 3-2 record against Mahomes and the Chiefs as a starter.

Chargers win total odds: Over 9.5 (-120); Under 9.5 (+100)

While sweeping the Chiefs in divisional play feels like a lofty goal, this team is talented enough to fend off the likes of the Broncos and Raiders, which should set them up well toward reaching a wild-card playoff spot. The addition of Kellen Moore feels like the missing piece to unlocking Herbert’s full potential. If both of those two form a nice rapport with one another, it should allow the Chargers to finish above the 9.5 win mark and punch their ticket back into the postseason.