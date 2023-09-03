Cardinals predictions: Breaking down odds and picks for Super Bowl, division title, win totals

The Arizona Cardinals were unable to follow up on their 2021 playoff season as they mustered a 4-13 record to finish last in the NFC West. Their defense proved to be porous as they finished 31st in points allowed, and to make matters worse franchise quarterback Kyler Murray suffered a season-ending ACL injury in Week 13. The franchise is likely set up for a year of rebuilding, though brighter days could be on the horizon if they net a high pick in next year’s draft.

Cardinals Super Bowl odds: +40000

The Cardinals are a long shot to win the Super Bowl and for good reason given the construction of their roster. With quarterback Kyler Murray beginning the season on the PUP list following ACL surgery, the team will likely turn toward Joshua Dobbs as their interim starting quarterback. After parting ways with Deandre Hopkins and seeing JJ Watt retire, it’s clear that Arizona is entering a rebuilding phase.

The only way Arizona could contend for the Super Bowl is if they somehow swing a trade for an impact player who is capable of elevating the offense until Murray returns to the fold. Since that appears slim to none, the Cardinals will be far from contenders in 2023.

Cardinals NFC West division title odds: +3500

Arizona holds the biggest odds to win the NFC West as they sit behind the San Francisco 49ers (-190), Seattle Seahawks (+230), and the Los Angeles Rams (+1000). The Cardinals last won the conference back in 2015 and their most recent best finish was in 2021 when they went 11-6. Until Arizona welcomes back Murray under center, they will boast the division’s fourth-best quarterback moving forward which gives them a slim chance to dethrone San Francisco for the crown.

Cardinals win total odds: Over 3.5 (-145); Under 3.5 (+120)

If Colt McCoy were still on the roster there would be a chance that the veteran backup could potentially lead this team to a few wins, against the right competition. But with his recent release, it begs the question as to whether Arizona is opting to call this season a wash and instead seek a high pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Motivations aside, this roster is not built to compete every week and should finish under 3.5 wins.