Bucs predictions: Breaking down odds and picks for Super Bowl, division title, win totals

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look completely different this season as they enter into their post-Tom Brady era. Brady played there for three years, leading the Bucs to a Super Bowl win in 2020 and a first-place finish in the NFC South the following two seasons. Last year saw them finish under .500 with an 8-9 record as they lost to the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round.

Now with Baker Mayfield under center, let’s take a look at the Bucs’ title odds for the upcoming season, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bucs Super Bowl odds: +10000

The Bucs are one of the longest of long shots to win the Super Bowl this season, with just the Colts (+15000), Texans (+20000), and Cardinals (+40000) with lower odds to win the title. Despite looking like a rebuilding year, Tampa Bay still has plenty of talent on their roster, including Rachaad White, Chase Edmonds, Mike Evans, and Chris Godwin who will all add more of a veteran presence in the locker room for the incoming rookies.

The Bucs struggled with their running game last season, finishing last in the league in rushing yards per game and yards per carry. Coach Todd Bowles will hope for a breakout season for White as the second-year running back is set to lead the backfield.

Bucs NFC South division title odds: +1000

After finishing on top of the division for the last two seasons, the Bucs are now favored to finish last by a long shot. The Saints (+105), Falcons (+200), and Panthers (+500) are all expected to outperform Tampa Bay this year as the Bucs look to adjust to life without Tom Brady once again.

The roster this season includes 13 rookies, including six of them that went undrafted. Calling this a rebuilding year may be an understatement, but Bowles will look to integrate the new players as quickly and seamlessly as possible.

Bucs win total odds: Over 6.5 (+120); Under 6.5 (-140)

This number seems like a low total, but with the roster overhaul and the uncertainty lying ahead for the team, will likely be fairly accurate. The Bucs haven’t won less than seven games since 2018 when they went 5-11 for the second consecutive season. I would tend to play it safe and lean toward the under for TB this year as they navigate a new-look roster and flesh out position battles on both sides of the ball through the season.