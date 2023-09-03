Browns predictions: Breaking down odds and picks for Super Bowl, division title, win totals

The Cleveland Browns finished the 2022 season with a 7-10 record in a year that was largely overshadowed by their quarterback situation. Jacoby Brissett handled the starting signal-caller duties while the newly-signed Deshaun Watson served a mandated 11-game suspension. By the time Watson had returned to the field, the Browns were clinging onto hopes of a playoff spot and ultimately finished last in the division, splitting their final six games with Watson as the starter.

Browns Super Bowl odds: +3500

The Browns were decent on both sides of the ball last season, ranking 18th in scoring (21.2 PPG) and 20th in defense (22.4 PPG allowed). Improving on the offensive side of the ball will ultimately make or break this team in 2023, and much of their heightened expectations lie on the shoulders of quarterback Deshaun Watson. Though the Browns were ultimately handicapped by his 11-game suspension, Watson’s eventual six-game sample size left much to be desired.

He finished with a career-worst 79.1 passer rating and a 58.2 completion percentage, which marked his lowest since his rookie season. At 27 years old he’s by no means past his prime years, but it’s on him to return to being a playmaker, much like he was in Houston. Having another year to immerse himself in the Browns system will be a must if the Browns hope to have any chance of being a Super Bowl contender.

Browns AFC North division title odds: +400

The Cincinnati Bengals (+140) and the Baltimore Ravens (+235) hold better odds to win the AFC North, while the Pittsburgh Steelers (+500) sit just behind the Browns. When compared to the rest of the league the AFC North has four teams with closely contested odds to win the division title, which may mean that a tight race for the crown could be in store. Like so many divisions it will come down to the play of the quarterback, and that is where the questions lie with Watson.

Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson are a clear step ahead of Watson at this point in his career, while Kenny Pickett continues to dazzle through training camp and the preseason. If Watson proves to be the fourth-best quarterback of the group, it’s hard to envision that this roster has enough talent to will itself to a division title against any of the aforementioned three.

Browns win total odds: Over 9.5 (+110); Under 9.5 (-135)

In addition to the six divisional games on the Browns’ slate, Cleveland will face the San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks, and Jacksonville Jaguars this season. Three of those four were playoff teams in 2022, and the expectation is that the Jets will improve with Aaron Rodgers now at the quarterback position. It’s ultimately a toss-up as to whether the Browns can survive, or finish above .500 in their division alone, so reaching nine-plus wins in 2023 feels like a lofty goal.