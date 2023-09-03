Bills predictions: Breaking down odds and picks for Super Bowl, division title, win totals

The Buffalo Bills had an impressive season in 2022, boasting a 13-3 record and finishing on top of the AFC East for the third year in a row. Veteran QB Josh Allen totaled 4,283 passing yards, completing 359-of-567 passes while scoring 35 touchdowns in the process. He also ran the ball in for seven more touchdowns through all 16 games he played in. Allen led the team to the postseason, beating the Dolphins in the Wild Card round but losing to the Bengals in the Divisional round.

Bills Super Bowl odds: +900

The Bills haven’t made it to the Super Bowl since 1993, which was the last of four straight appearances — and four straight losses — back in the Jim Kelly and Thurman Thomas days. Since Allen took over the reins at QB in 2018, Buffalo has been a serious contender but has fallen short each year. They have the talent to make it to and win the Super Bowl, and the odds reflect that as they fall third in line as title favorites just behind the Chiefs and Eagles.

Bills AFC East division title odds: +120

The Bills are the clear favorites to win the division, which would be their fourth consecutive time finishing on top of the AFC East. The Jets are next in line at +270, while the Dolphins land at +300 and the Patriots are a distant +800. All signs point to Allen and the Bills finishing atop the division once again this season.

Bills win total odds: Over 10.5 (+100); Under 10.5 (-120)

Chances are the Bills will finish over this total again this year, as they haven’t missed that mark since the 2019 season when they saw 10 wins. Since then, they’ve finished with 13, 11, and 13 wins in the last three seasons respectively, and there’s no reason to think they won’t replicate that for a fourth time.