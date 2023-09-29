Pick against the spread for Patriots vs. Cowboys in Week 4 of 2023 NFL season

The Dallas Cowboys will host the New England Patriots in Week 4 of the NFL season. Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 1.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cowboys check in as 6.5-point home favorites with the over/under listed at 43. Below, we’ll list our favorite pick against the spread for this matchup.

Patriots vs. Cowboys, Week 4: Pick against the spread

The Cowboys looked great in the first two weeks of the season, beating the New York Giants 40-0 and New York Jets 30-10, respectively. Dallas was a double-digit road favorite at the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3, and the Cowboys got upset on the road by a score of 28-16. Now, Dak Prescott and company will look to get back to their winning ways in this home matchup vs. New England.

You could argue that the Patriots have played much better than their 1-2 record indicates. They lost a close one vs. the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 25-20 at home in the opener. Then, New England nearly made a comeback against one of the hottest offenses in the NFL, the Miami Dolphins, but dropped that game by a score of 24-17. The Patriots nabbed their first win of the season last Sunday by beating the Jets 15-10 on the road.

The Cowboys took a big step back last week, but that feels like more of an outlier than anything. It wouldn’t be too surprising if Dallas got back to playing disciplined football (especially on defense) while trying to avenge that loss vs. Arizona. While the Patriots’ defense has been competitive, they don’t have the offense to keep pace in this game on the road. I wouldn’t be surprised if this one finished with a score similar to the first pair of Cowboys’ wins.

The Pick: Cowboys -6.5