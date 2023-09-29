Pick against the spread for Cardinals vs. 49ers in Week 4 of 2023 NFL season

The San Francisco 49ers will host the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 1.

The 49ers check in as 14-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook with the over/under listed at 44. Below, we’ll outline our favorite pick against the spread for this NFC West matchup.

Cardinals vs. 49ers, Week 4: Pick against the spread

The 49ers look like one of the best teams in the NFL while sprinting to a 3-0 record. In the opener, they breezed past the Pittsburgh Steelers 30-7 on the road, then outlasted the Los Angeles Rams 30-23 in another road matchup for Week 2. Last Thursday, San Francisco took care of business with a 30-12 win vs. the New York Giants, and now they have a little extra time to prepare for the Cardinals.

Meanwhile, everyone thought the Cardinals would be tanking this season, but they have looked formidable to begin the season. Arizona was beating the Washington Commanders after three quarters before ultimately falling 20-16 in the opener. In Week 2, the Cardinals led the Giants 20-0 at halftime but coughed up the lead while losing 31-28 in a wild game. Arizona was able to get right in Week 3, beating a strong Dallas Cowboys team 28-16 while surprisingly controlling that game throughout.

So what can we expect in this NFC West matchup in Week 4? The Cardinals played better than expected in all three games this season, and they have belief on their side after beating the Cowboys last Sunday.

However, facing the 49ers on the road could be a different story. San Francisco will be sure to not overlook this game, especially while having a few extra days to rest and prepare. Maybe Arizona will keep it close for three quarters, but I’m expecting the 49ers to impose their will as the game progresses, ultimately stretching the lead to win similar to their 30-12 victory against the Giants last week.

The Pick: 49ers -14