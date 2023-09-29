Pick against the spread for Raiders vs. Chargers in Week 4 of 2023 NFL season

The Los Angeles Chargers will host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4 of the NFL season. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 1.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chargers step in as 5.5-point home favorites with an over/under of 48.5. Below, we’ll run through our favorite pick against the spread for this AFC West matchup.

Raiders vs. Chargers, Week 4: Pick against the spread

The Raiders pulled off a surprise 17-16 victory at the Denver Broncos in Week 1. In hindsight, that win doesn’t look as impressive as it seemed at the moment. Las Vegas then lost 38-10 at the Buffalo Bills in Week 2 and fell short 23-18 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in its home opener last week. It’s worth mentioning that RB Josh Jacobs, who led the NFL in rushing yards last season, has had a tough time so far — averaging 2.4 yards per carry with only 108 rushing yards across three games.

The Chargers barely pulled off their first win of the season last week, as Los Angeles forced an interception in the end-zone to beat the Minnesota Vikings 28-24 last Sunday. The Bolts are no strangers to dramatic endings, losing 27-24 in overtime at the Tennessee Titans in Week 2, and falling 36-34 to the Miami Dolphins after a late touchdown in Week 1. Chargers RB Austin Ekeler is questionable to return after missing the last two games. WR Mike Williams has been ruled out for the season after sustaining a torn ACL last week.

The Raiders haven’t inspired much confidence in their last two games. However, I’m not sure the Chargers, given their knack of playing in tight games, deserve to be 5.5-point favorites. I’m a big fan of taking divisional underdogs getting more than a field goal, and the shoe fits in this situation. This could be a game where Jacobs gets back on track for the Raiders, and it’s shaping up to be a close one with a late field goal being the difference.

The Pick: Raiders +5.5