Pick against the spread for Steelers vs. Texans in Week 4 of 2023 NFL season

The Houston Texans will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4 of the NFL season. Kickoff from NRG Stadium in Houston, TX is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 1.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Steelers check in as 2.5-point favorites on the road. The over/under is listed at 42.5 total points. Below, we’ll run through our favorite pick against the spread for this matchup.

Steelers vs. Texans, Week 4: Pick against the spread

The Steelers had a rocky start in Week 1, suffering a 30-7 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Their offense struggled to advance the ball, and their defense gave up 152 rushing yards to Christian McCaffrey.

However, Pittsburgh quickly rebounded in Monday Night Football of Week 2, securing a 26-22 victory over the Cleveland Browns, thanks to defensive touchdowns by T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. That momentum continued into Week 3 when they topped the Las Vegas Raiders 23-18 on Sunday Night Football. Quarterback Kenny Pickett’s performance improved in that contest, completing 16 of 28 passes for 235 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions.

On the other hand, the Texans are in a rebuilding phase this season under the leadership of first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans and rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud. Despite early losses to the Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts in Weeks 1 and 2, the Texans delivered a surprise by beating the AFC South favorites, the Jacksonville Jaguars, 37-17 on the road in Week 3. Stroud has adjusted to the NFL quickly, amassing 906 passing yards in his first three games with four touchdowns and no interceptions.

The Texans could be better than expected this season. However, it’s interesting to note that Stroud wasn’t sacked by Jacksonville in Week 3, but he had been sacked 11 times in the first two weeks. The Steelers, known for their formidable defense led by the exceptional pass rusher T.J. Watt, could exploit this. If they can pressure Stroud, resulting in sacks and forced errors, it might be the game-changer.

The Steelers’ offense looked somewhat better last week, and with the right opportunities, they could win and cover the spread on the road. A strong defensive performance providing favorable field position could be the key.

The Pick: Steelers -2.5