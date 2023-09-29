Pick against the spread for Commanders vs. Eagles in Week 4 of 2023 NFL season

The Washington Commanders will hit the road for a divisional tilt against the Philadelphia Eagles. This will be the first game inside of the tough NFC East division for both teams. Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 1, from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Eagles enter Sunday’s contest as eight point favorites. They are betting at -385 on the money line. The Commanders enter as a +310 underdog.

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Commanders vs. Eagles, Week 4: Pick against the spread

The Commanders (2-1) suffered their first loss last week at the hands of the Buffalo Bills 37-3. Before that, they had won their first two games of the Sam Howell era. His best game came in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos. Last week is a game that he wishes he could forget. He completed 19-29 passes for 179 yards and four interceptions. Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has made an early impact but will have to battle the growing pains of having a first-time starter at QB. They have some weapons in WR Terry McLaurin and Jahon Dotson, but they haven’t gotten going in as the team has hoped.

The Eagles (3-0) are rolling again and look like the clear-cut favorite in the NFC and the team that played in the Super Bowl last season. Rookie Jalen Carter has inserted himself and looks like one of the best players on the team. He has made an immediate impact alongside Jordan Davis and the rest of their loaded defensive line. The Eagles' secondary has been a mash unit, and has really struggled this season. Offensive Jalen Hurts picked it up in Week 3 but hasn’t looked like the guy in line for an MVP. Runningback D’Andre Swift came over from Detroit in the offseason and after getting one carry in Week 1, has exploded the last two weeks for 305 yards on 44 carries.

The Commanders have shown signs of improvement this season, but not enough to beat the Eagles. While the NFL is always unpredictable, it's hard to see a path to victory. Running the ball on the Eagles is extremely difficult. The best way for them to win is through the air. The Commanders have some nice weapons as mentioned earlier, but getting into a shootout with the Eagles may not be the way to go. The Eagles are currently a freight train that is rolling, and only a few things capable of stopping it. The Commanders cover and bounce back from a tough week, but not enough to win.

The Pick: Commanders +8