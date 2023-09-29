Pick against the spread for Broncos vs. Bears in Week 4 of 2023 NFL season

The Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears will meet on Sunday, October 1 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. Both teams are coming off of embarrassing losses in Week 3. One team will get their first win of the season. Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET and be available on CBS.

The Broncos are currently a -3.5 point favorite according to DraftKings Sportbook. They are betting at -170 on the money line while the Bears are +142.

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Broncos vs. Bears, Week 4: Pick against the spread

The Broncos(0-3) are coming off of 70-20 drubbing at the hands of the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. That was the most points allowed in an NFL game since 1966. The Broncos have been extremely underwhelming to start the season. There was hope that Sean Payton could turn the team around in year two of Russell Wilson, but that hasn’t materialized. They’ve lost two close games to the Las Vegas Raiders and the Washington Commanders. Their season is over before it has even started at 0-3. Barring a miraculous turnaround, they will miss the playoffs again.

The Bears (0-3) made several splash signings in free agency and have been an absolute dud to start the season. QB Justin Fields has regressed to scary levels this season. He has been missing receivers and seems scared to cut it loose. Fields came out and publicly shamed coaches but then walked the comments back. The Bears lost 41-0 on the road last week at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs. It seems like the additions the Bears made in the off-season have not made the impact they thought.

This will be a hard matchup to pick based on how both teams have been playing. If you believe in the up-down theory, both teams will play a lot better this week. Fields will have his hands full this week going against Patrick Surtain II who will likely be matched up against D.J Moore. If the Bears want to win, they will need to get Fields running again. That is when he’s at his best, and the offense is at its peak. . For the Broncos, they will need to run the ball and limit Russell Wilson. He hasn’t been the problem this season, but when he tries to do too much, he struggles. Expect the defense to bounce back after such an awful performance last week.

The Pick: Broncos -3