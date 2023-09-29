Pick against the spread for Buccaneers vs. Saints in Week 4 of 2023 NFL season

Week 4 of the NFL season is upon us, and we will be treated to an NFC South rivalry showdown as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the New Orleans Saints. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Fox.

New Orleans enters this contest as a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buccaneers vs. Saints, Week 4: Pick against the spread

Tampa Bay (2-1) was brought back down to reality on Monday, getting handled by Philadelphia in a 25-11 loss. The offense couldn’t gain any traction against the Eagles’ fierce front seven for most of the contest, scoring its first and only touchdown of the game midway through the fourth quarter.

New Orleans (2-1) also suffered its first loss of the season in Week 3, falling in an 18-17 loss at Green Bay last Sunday. Up 17-0 in the third quarter, the turning point of the contest came when starting quarterback Derek Carr suffered a shoulder injury. Backup Jameis Winston took over for the rest of the contest as the Packers pulled off a second-half comeback for the win.

With Carr sidelined for a few weeks, Winston will get the nod against his former team on Sunday. New Orleans will also get back running back Alvin Kamara, who served a three-game suspension to start the season.

The Pick: Saints -3.5