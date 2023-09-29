Pick against the spread for Bengals vs. Titans in Week 4 of 2023 NFL season

The Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) head on the road to face the Tennessee Titans (1-2) in Week 4 of the NFL season. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 1 from Nissan Stadium, and the game will air on Fox. The Bengals are looking to move to .500 on the season, while the Titans are hoping to bounce back from an overwhelming loss.

The Bengals are 2.5-point favorites versus the Titans. All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bengals vs. Titans, Week 4: Pick against the spread

It wasn’t pretty, but the Bengals notched their first win of the season, fending off the Rams 19-16 on Monday Night Football. Despite Joe Burrow clearly being less than 100 percent, Cincinnati’s defense propelled the team to victory. Burrow threw for a season-high 259 yards while the Bengals capitalized off of two interceptions from Matthew Stafford. Joe Mixon was a workhorse once again, rushing for 65 yards while finding the endzone for a score.

There aren’t many positives to take away from the Titans’ 27-3 beatdown by the Browns in Week 3. Tennesse couldn’t muster anything offensively, totaling just 94 total yards of offense while Ryan Tannehill was constantly under duress. The veteran signal-caller was sacked five times, while Derrick Henry was bottled up for just 20 rushing yards. DeAndre Hopkins led Tennesee in receiving with three catches for 48 yards.

The Bengals are 0-2-1 against the spread this season, while the Titans are 2-1 respectively. Tennesee has covered in their lone home game this season, though there’s a chance they could struggle to move the ball against Cincinnati’s defense, which has held its own so far. Even though Burrow isn’t 100 percent, they should have enough juice on offense to cover and fend off the Titans by at least a field goal.

The Pick: Bengals -2.5