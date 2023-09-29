Pick against the spread for Vikings vs. Panthers in Week 4 of 2023 NFL season

The Minnesota Vikings and the Carolina Panthers will match up in Week 4 on Sunday, October 1. Kickoff from Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Fox. Both teams enter this game, still searching for their first victory of the season.

The Vikings are 4.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Vikings are -218 moneyline favorites, while the Panthers are the +180 underdog. The point total is set at 46.5.

Vikings vs. Panthers, Week 4: Pick against the spread

Minnesota has lost all of its games by six points or fewer. Most recently, they lost 28-24 against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Vikings did a good job shutting down the Chargers rushing attack, allowing only 30 yards on 15 carries. They got torched through the air by Justin Herbert, who finished 40-of-47 for 405 yards and three touchdowns. Minnesota still doesn’t have a run game, but Justin Jefferson will present another tough matchup for the Panthers’ secondary.

Carolina expects rookie quarterback Bryce Young to be back for this game. He missed last week’s game against the Seattle Seahawks due to an ankle injury. Young has struggled to get comfortable in the pocket for the Panthers, and the offense can’t sustain drives long enough for the defense to catch its breath. The story of this game is veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen having his revenge game against his former team. Carolina’s defense may help them keep it close, but their offense likely struggles for the fourth week in a row.

The Pick: Vikings -4.5