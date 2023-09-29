Pick against the spread for Ravens vs. Browns in Week 4 of 2023 NFL season

It’s an AFC North showdown as the Cleveland Browns will host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Cleveland Browns Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 1

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Browns check in as 2.5-point home favorites with an over/under of 40.5. Below, we’ll run through our top pick against the spread for this matchup.

Ravens vs. Browns, Week 4: Pick against the spread

The Ravens began the season with two consecutive wins, soundly defeating the Houston Texans 25-9 and narrowly edging out the Cincinnati Bengals on the road with a score of 27-24. However, things took a turn in Week 3 when Baltimore suffered a 22-19 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Following that wake-up call, the Ravens will try to bounce back on the road against the Browns.

The Browns kicked off their season with a resounding 24-3 victory over the Bengals. Then, they faced a setback in Week 2, losing 26-22 to the Pittsburgh Steelers, largely due to two defensive touchdowns scored by Pittsburgh. Despite this loss and a season-ending injury to All-Pro running back Nick Chubb in the same week, the Browns came back with a dominant 27-3 victory against the Tennessee Titans in Week 3. Quarterback Deshaun Watson notably stepped up, throwing for 289 yards and registering two touchdowns in this win.

The Browns seem to have cemented their status as one of the league’s best defenses, making them a tough team to beat, especially at home. The Ravens, on the other hand, had a tough time moving the ball against the Colts. This matchup at Cleveland is even tougher.

The Browns could be undefeated if it wasn’t for a few strange defensive touchdowns in Pittsburgh, and they look like the best team in the AFC North. I’m expecting them to play like it on Sunday, winning and covering the spread along the way.

The Pick: Browns -2.5