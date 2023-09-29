Pick against the spread for Rams vs. Colts in Week 4 of 2023 NFL season

The Indianapolis Colts will host the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 1.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Colts are listed as 1-point favorites with an over/under of 46.5. Below, we’ll run through our top pick against the spread for this matchup.

Rams vs. Colts, Week 4: Pick against the spread

The Rams started the season with a surprising 30-13 road win over the Seattle Seahawks. However, Los Angeles then stumbled 30-23 at home against the San Francisco 49ers while also losing to the Cincinnati Bengals 19-16 last Monday. Now they will face the Colts on the road on a shortened week.

The Colts lost their season-opener at home 31-21 to the Jacksonville Jaguars but then picked up two consecutive wins with a 31-20 victory at the Houston Texans in Week 2 while beating the Baltimore Ravens in overtime 22-19 last Sunday. Rookie QB Anthony Richardson could return this week after missing the last game with a concussion.

The Rams are coming off a tough offensive showing last time out, which included converting only 1-of-11 third downs. The Colts defense has looked solid to begin the season, and the offensive line has performed better than expected as well. Indianapolis could control this game at home and pull out its third straight victory.

The Pick: Colts -1