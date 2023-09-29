Pick against the spread for Falcons vs. Jaguars in Week 4 of 2023 NFL season

The Atlanta Falcons and the Jacksonville Jaguars will be playing across the pond for their NFL Week 4 matchup. Kickoff from Wembley Stadium in London, England, is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET while airing on ESPN+.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Jaguars are listed as 3-point favorites with an over/under of 43. Below, we’ll dive into our favorite pick against the spread for this matchup.

Falcons vs. Jaguars, Week 4: Pick against the spread

The Falcons began the season on a high note with a pair of home victories. They defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-10 in Week 1 and mounted a fourth-quarter comeback to edge past the Green Bay Packers 25-24 in Week 2. However, things fell apart in their first away game, falling 20-6 at the Detroit Lions last week. In that game, not only did they fail to score a touchdown, but their quarterback, Desmond Ridder, was sacked seven times and lost a fumble.

On the other hand, the Jaguars, who were heavy preseason favorites to clinch the AFC South, have had a tough start to the season. In Week 1, they managed a fourth-quarter rally to beat the Indianapolis Colts 31-21. However, their offense came up short in the next two games, resulting in a 17-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and a surprising 37-17 defeat to the Houston Texans. Now, the Jags are gearing up for an AFC vs. NFC showdown in London while hoping to regain their momentum.

We all know that the Falcons want to run the ball. The Jaguars have the ability to push back against that strategy while holding the sixth-best run defense in terms of yards per carry allowed. The Atlanta offensive line has plenty of issues as well, given that Ridder was sacked seven times last week. This upcoming game makes for an ideal opportunity for Jacksonville to rebound from their two consecutive losses. With their strong defense, the Jags stand a good chance to thwart Atlanta’s advances, gain favorable field positions, and put their offense in a position to get back on track.

The Pick: Jaguars -3