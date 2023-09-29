Pick against the spread for Seahawks vs. Giants on Monday Night Football in Week 4 of 2023 NFL season

The NFL shifts back to its one-game Monday Night Football slate as the Seattle Seahawks (2-1) face the New York Giants (1-2). Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium, and the game will air on ESPN. The Seahawks are riding a two-game win streak heading into Monday night, while the Giants are hoping to bounce back from a loss to the 49ers in Week 3.

The Seahawks are one-point favorites against the Giants, with all odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Seahawks vs. Giants, Week 4: Pick against the spread

After getting outmatched in Week 1 versus the Rams, Seattle’s offense has found signs of life amid their two-game winning streak. The Seahawks boast the league’s fourth-ranked scoring offense (29.0 PPG) and are coming off a 37-27 win over the Panthers, who were without No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young. Kenneth Walker III provided a jolt in the ground game, rushing for 97 yards on 18 carries to go along with two touchdowns.

The Giants are coming off a thorough 30-17 loss to the 49ers, a game in which they couldn’t muster anything offensively. New York is severely underhanded in the short term, as Saquon Barkley continues to be sidelined with an ankle injury.

It remains to be seen whether Barkley can suit up Monday, but nonetheless, New York’s offense has offered little to be excited about. They boast the league’s 31st-ranked offense (14.3 PPG) while allowing 32.7 PPG, which ranks 30th in the league.

The Seahawks are 2-1 versus the spread this season while the Giants are 0-3, respectively. In what is essentially a pick ‘em game, Seattle has a clear advantage as the more healthy offense. The absence of Barkley is likely too great to overcome for New York, and even if he were to play, there remains the chance he is limited in some capacity.

The Pick: Seahawks -1