Pick against the spread for Chiefs vs. Jets on Sunday Night Football in Week 4 of 2023 NFL season

The Kansas City Chiefs head east to face the New York Jets in a primetime showdown on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium, and the game will air on NBC. The Chiefs are looking to string together their third straight win, while the Jets enter this matchup hoping to snap a two-game losing skid.

The Chiefs are nine-point favorites against the Jets, with all odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chiefs vs. Jets, Week 4: Pick against the spread

Kansas City is coming off a 41-10 rout of the Bears in Week 3, a game in which Patrick Mahomes threw for 272 yards and a season-high three touchdowns. Travis Kelce caught seven passes while finishing with a touchdown score, while Jerick McKinnon, Isiah Pacheco, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire each found the endzone themselves. After struggling in their season opener, the Chiefs now sit confidently atop the AFC West as the only team with two wins.

After dropping two straight games by virtue of falling to the Patriots last week, the quarterback issue is beginning to bubble up for the Jets. New York ranks last in scoring (14.0 PPG) and passing yards per game (133.7). While their 12th-ranked defense can hold its own against average offenses, facing the defending Super Bowl champions in primetime could be an insurmountable obstacle.

The Chiefs are 2-1 against the spread this season, including a 1-0 record when on the road. With a +12.7 average scoring margin, it’s clear Kansas City has both the quarterback and talent advantage to fend off the Jets by double-digits. The Jets’ defense is formidable, but take the champs to win and cover in Week 4.

The Pick: Chiefs -9