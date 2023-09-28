Pick against the spread for Lions vs. Packers on Thursday Night Football in Week 4 of 2023 NFL season

The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers are both 2-1 to begin the season, and this Thursday Night Football matchup will decide who takes sole possession of first place in the NFC North.

Kickoff from Lambeau Filed in Green Bay, WI is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 28 while streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Below, we’ll break down our favorite pick against the spread for this Lions vs. Packers matchup. All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Lions vs. Packers, Week 4: Pick against the spread

The Lions kicked off their season on a high note, securing a solid road victory over the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. However, their momentum was checked in Week 2 with an overtime loss at home to the Seattle Seahawks. Still, they rallied through injuries in Week 3 to beat the Atlanta Falcons 20-6. Their next challenge? A road game against a divisional rival on a tight turnaround.

On the other hand, the Packers hit the ground running with a decisive 38-20 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 1. A narrow 25-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons followed in Week 2. Despite that, Green Bay made a strong statement in their home opener, staging a thrilling comeback to edge out the New Orleans Saints 18-17.

The Lions won both matchups against the Packers last season, most notably knocking Green Bay out of playoff contention with a 20-16 victory at Lambeau Field in the final week of the season. Because of that, it’s likely the Packers have revenge in mind.

Detroit is dealing with injuries on the offensive line and secondary, not to mention RB David Montgomery being questionable with a quad bruise and Amon-Ra St. Brown playing through a toe injury. Now the Lions will hobble into this road divisonal matchup on a shortened week. Because of that, I’ll take a motivated Green Bay team at home.

The Pick: Packers +1.5