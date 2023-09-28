Best player prop bets for Lions vs. Packers in Thursday Night Football in Week 4

Week 4 of the NFL season kicks off with the Detroit Lions facing the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field, and the game will air on Prime Video. The matchup marks the first head-to-head between these NFC North rivals this season.

Here are the best player props to consider for Thursday’s matchup, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Thursday Night Football: Lions vs. Packers prop bets

Sam LaPorta Over 4.5 receptions (+130)

LaPorta is quietly dispelling the notion that rookie tight ends can’t make an impact right away. Through three weeks, he’s caught 18-of-22 targets in his first three NFL games for 186 yards, including a deep touchdown last week. LaPorta is slowly becoming a go-to target for Jared Goff, and the matchup works in his favor. So far this season, the Packers are allowing 4.67 receptions per game to tight ends.

Luke Musgrave Over 35.5 receiving yards (-130)

Detroit’s defense has been well improved in the secondary and in the trenches, but defending tight ends has been a weak spot. Through three weeks they’ve been gashed for 87.7 YPG by tight ends, which is the most in the NFL. They should have given up a deep touchdown to Kyle Pitts last week, were it not for Desmond Ridder’s inaccuracy. Musgrave has a great chance to clear this prop easily.

Jared Goff Under 255.5 passing yards (-125)

Green Bay is allowing just 219.0 passing yards per game to quarterbacks to start the season, and as is well-known, Thursday Night Football matchups tend to be sloppy. Goff managed to top 300 yards in Week 2 since he was playing from behind, but it’s likely that Thursday’s game will be much more closely contested. If anything, the ground game could be at the forefront of this matchup, setting up Goff to finish with a lower passing total.