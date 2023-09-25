Best player prop bets for Bengals vs. Rams in Monday Night Football in Week 3

The Cincinnati Bengals will host the Los Angeles Rams for Monday Night Football in Week 3. Kickoff from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 25.

The big news heading into this game revolves around the questionable status of Bengals QB Joe Burrow due to a calf strain. As a result, there weren’t a ton of props listed at DraftKings Sportsbook when looking over the board, but we found three player props to target regardless. Let’s run through them below.

Monday Night Football: Bengals vs. Rams prop bets

Joe Mixon — under 94.5 rush + receiving yards (-115)

Regardless if Burrow plays, topping 94.5 rushing and receiving yards could be an uphill battle for Mixon. The Bengals running back hasn’t gone over 95 total yards in four of his last six games dating back to last season. It’s worth noting that the Rams have only allowed 36 receiving yards to running backs this season across two games. Despite their issues last year, Los Angeles had a better-than-average run defense. Burrow’s struggles or potential absence would allow the Rams to devote more defensive resources to containing Mixon.

Puka Nacua — over 65.5 receiving yards (-120)

Nacua is on a record-setting pace through the first two games of the season, combining for 25 catches and 266 yards. While its hard to believe that Nacua will maintain that pace, there’s a good chance he’ll come through with 66+ receiving yards in this primetime contest. Rams coach Sean McVay knows how to get his playmakers the ball, and Nacua has been their main target with Cooper Kupp still sidelined. Look for the rookie to see enough volume to go over 65.5 receiving yards on Monday.

Brett Maher — over 1.5 field goals made (+114)

Maher had a postseason to forget as a member of the Dallas Cowboys last season, but it appears he’s back on track while making six of his first eight field goals of the 2023 campaign. The Rams’ kicker put together a nice 3-for-3 effort against the San Francisco 49ers last week.

The fact that Maher has eight attempts in the first two weeks gives us some confidence in this prop. Those heightened attempts come despite the Rams being great in the red zone so far. There’s a chance Los Angeles runs into some red-zone woes in a tough road matchup at Cincinnati, which could help Maher’s quest to make at least two field goals.