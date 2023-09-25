Best player prop bets for Buccaneers vs. Eagles in Monday Night Football in Week 3

It’s a battle of unbeaten teams as the Philadelphia Eagles will hit the road to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Monday Night Football in Week 3. Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET while airing on ABC.

Below, we’ll run through our top player props for this primetime matchup with odds and prop listings via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Monday Night Football: Bucs vs. Eagles prop bets

Jalen Hurts — First TD Scorer (+650)

DraftKings Sportsbook has Hurts at -105 odds to score an anytime touchdown. That’s a fine bet; however, I’m taking it a step further and looking for him to cross the goal line before any other player in this game.

Hurts has come through with a rushing touchdown in nine of his last 12 games, which includes the playoffs last season. He has scored 14 rushing touchdowns over that span, including two last week.

Whether it’s a quarterback draw from five yards out or a sneak play where the entire team pushes him (I think the waterboy comes out to help on that play), there’s a good chance Hurts puts the first touchdown on the board Monday.

Chris Godwin — Over 52.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Mike Evans has looked like the “alpha” of the Bucs receiving room through the first two weeks, but this is a great chance to buy low on Godwin. The Tampa slot receiver has been somewhat mediocre to begin the year, but he’s still averaging 5 receptions, 7 targets, and 55 receiving yards per contest.

Game flow could provide Godwin plenty of targets as they try to keep pace with the reigning NFC champions. Philadelphia has been vulnerable to the pass as well, despite getting pressure on the quarterback in the first two weeks. Look for Tampa QB Baker Mayfield to target his slot man enough to surpass 52.5 receiving yards.

Jake Elliott — Over 2.5 PAT Made (+110)

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Eagles listed at -165 to go over 2.5 touchdowns scored. We can get +110 odds on their kicker to go over 2.5 made extra points.

Yes, there’s a chance Elliott misses an extra point or the Eagles opt for the two-point conversion. But there’s also a chance the Eagles get more than three touchdowns in this game to provide additional PAT tries.

Elliott has gone over 2.5 PATs made in 15-of-22 games dating to the start of last season.