Best player prop bets to consider for Cowboys vs. Cardinals in NFL Week 3

NFL Week 3 action includes the Dallas Cowboys (2-0) traveling out west to take on the Arizona Cardinals (0-2). Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET from State Farm Stadium in Arizona as the game will air on FOX.

The Cowboys defense stifled the Jets last week en route to a 30-10 victory. Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb paced the offense for Dallas. Micah Parsons led the way with two sacks as the Cowboys forced 4 turnovers in a dominate outing. Unfortunately they lost CB Trevon Diggs for the year after he suffered a torn ACL in practice.

The Cardinals fumbled away a 20-0 lead, losing to the Giants 31-28. It was a tale of two halves for Arizona as they were outscored 17-0 in the fourth quarter. QB Joshua Dobbs now prepares to face a Dallas defense that has allowed just 10 points in two games this year.

Let’s take a look at some player props for this contest, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cowboys vs. Cardinals player prop bets

CeeDee Lamb — Over 71.5 receiving yards (-115)

Lamb had a monster game against the Jets, snagging 11 catches on 13 targets for 143 yards. Arizona allows 234 passing yards a game, ranked 23rd in the league. Last week, Giants rookie WR Jaylin Hyatt exposed holes in the Cardinals secondary, getting two huge second half catches for 89 yards. Lamb is poised for yet another stellar day.

Tony Pollard — Over 95.5 rushing & receiving yards (-115)

Pollard finished Week 2 with 25 carries for 75 yards along with 3 catches for 37 yards, good for 109 all purpose yards. The Cardinals struggled to contain Saquon Barkley last week, allowing him to score via rush and catch. Expect Pollard to show his dual-threat ability out of the backfield and gain chunks of yards for Dallas.

James Conner — Under 55.5 rushing yards (-125)

The Cowboys defense is ranked ninth against the run, allowing just 86 yards on the ground. The have been able to contain Saquon Barkley, Dalvin Cook, and Breece Hall to underwhelming games. Conner is a tough runner, but the difficulty of this matchup combined with the Cardinals likely to be pass friendly due to being behind, make this prop a good one.