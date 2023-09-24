Best player prop bets to consider for Bears vs. Chiefs in NFL Week 3

The Chicago Bears (0-2) will travel to Arrowhead Stadium to face the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs (2-0). Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 24 and the game will air on FOX.

QB Justin Fields has had a rough start to the season, throwing 3 interceptions and taking 10 sacks in two games. Last week Chicago struggled and lost 27-17 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bears offense ranks 26th worst in the league and many are pressing the panic button on what was supposed to be a breakout season for Fields.

The Chiefs welcomed back TE Travis Kelce and defensive leader Chris Jones in Week 2. The result, a 17-9 victory over Jacksonville. QB Patrick Mahomes takes the field after securing a contract restructure that offers flexibility for both the Chiefs and the star play-caller.

Let’s breakdown some player props for this matchup with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bears vs. Chiefs player prop bets

Travis Kelce — Over 72.5 receiving yards (-115)

Good matchup for Kelce to get back to form, last week he caught a touchdown along with 4 catches for 26 yards. Expect him after a week off to get back to his old self and get plenty of opportunities against the Bears 17th-ranked pass defense. Last week Mike Evans torched the Bears secondary for 6 catches for 171 yards and a touchdown. Kelce can likely mirror this performance plus more.

Patrick Mahomes — Over 285.5 passing yards (-115)

Last week the Bears allowed Baker Mayfield to throw 26-for-34 for 317 yards and a touchdown. With defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigning, this sets up Mahomes to go over on this prop. With Kelce back in the mix, look for Mahomes to get his other receivers involved early and often as well.

Justin Fields — Anytime TD scorer (+165)

What better way for Fields to get his confidence than allow him to do what he does best, run the ball. Of course his comments during the week stirred up controversy, but it was a clear message to his coaches. Fields can create plenty of plays as a runner, this season he has 12 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown. Expect a few wrinkles in the Bears playbook that’ll allow Fields to rush for 6.