Best player prop bets to consider for Panthers vs. Seahawks in NFL Week 3

NFL Week 3 features the Carolina Panthers (0-2) taking on the Seattle Seahawks (1-1) this Sunday, September 24. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET from Lumen Field in Seattle and the game will air on CBS.

The Panthers fell short to the Saints on Monday Night Football, losing 20-17. QB Bryce Young was injured during the game and is out, as backup Andy Dalton will get the start. The Seahawks defeated the Lions in a shootout that went into OT. QB Geno Smith found Tyler Lockett in the end-zone, sealing a 37-31 walk-off win for Seattle.

The Seahawks are -5.5 betting favorites and -250 on the moneyline, per Draftkings Sportsbook. Let’s take a look at some player prop bets for this weekend’s contest.

Panthers vs. Seahawks player prop bets

Kenneth Walker — Over 65.5 rushing yards (-115)

This is a good spot for Walker as the Panthers allow roughly 5.2 yards per carry to opposing backs, good for sixth-highest in the league. Expect Walker to keep his momentum from Week 2 as he rushed 17 times for 43 yards and 2 touchdowns against Detroit. The Panthers have been friendly to running backs this season and look for Walker to continue the trend.

Geno Smith — Over 1.5 Pass TDs (-125)

Smith bounced back in Week 2, going 32-for-41 for 328 yards and 2 touchdowns. Last season against Carolina, Smith finished with 264 yards passing and 3 touchdowns. Expect him to find Tyler Lockett, D.K. Metcalf, and Noah Fant for scoring opportunities.

Miles Sanders — Over 60.5 rushing yards (-110)

The offense will go through Sanders as he faces a Seahawks defense that has been suspect against the run. In two games Seattle ranks 13th in run defense, allowing 97 rushing yards per game. Splitting time with Chuba Hubbard, lean on Sanders to produce, considering Seattle had trouble stopping David Montgomery last week.