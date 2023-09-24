Best player prop bets to consider for Patriots vs. Jets in NFL Week 3

A classic AFC East rivalry is renewed as the New England Patriots (0-2) travel to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Jets (1-1). The Week 3 matchup takes place on Sunday, September 24 with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Patriots played the Miami Dolphins close in Week 2, but ended up losing 24-17. A bright spot was their offense woke up in the 4th, scoring two touchdowns. Heading into this game, Bill Belichick has won 14 straight meetings against the Jets.

Zach Wilson couldn’t escape his turnover woes as the Jets were blown out 30-10 by the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2. Wilson finished 3 interceptions and RB Dalvin Cook also coughed up the football. Robert Saleh and company look to get back on track in Week 3.

Let’s take a look at some player prop bets for this game, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Patriots vs. Jets player prop bets

Rhamondre Stevenson — Over 58.5 rushing yards (odds)

Stevenson had a solid 15 carries for 50 yards in Week 2 as he gears for the Jets and their 20th-ranked run defense. Tony Pollard ran 25 times for 72 yards against New York last week. Expect Stevenson to have a good day on the ground especially if this game turns into a low-scoring defensive affair.

Breece Hall — Over 45.5 rushing yards (-115)

Hall was bottled up last week against Dallas and was limited to 4 carries for just 9 yards. He voiced his frustrations post-game, luckily he faces a Patriots defense that was shredded by Raheem Mostert in Week 2. New England allows 121 rushing yards per game, ranked 23rd in the league. Despite sharing splits with Dalvin Cook, Hall is due for a redemption performance in Week 3.

Hunter Henry — Anytime TD (+265)

Henry scored has scored a touchdown in both games for the Patriots and he’s been targeted 13 times. He has clearly emerged as a top red-zone target and last week the Jets allowed Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson to get a goal-line score. Expect Henry to continue his scoring streak and cross the pylon for six in this game.