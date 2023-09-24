Best player prop bets to consider for Colts vs. Ravens in NFL Week 3

The Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens match up in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season with both teams hoping to keep their winning ways going. The Colts got their first victory of the season in Week 2, while the Ravens are looking for a 3-0 start after taking out the Texans and Bengals in the first two games. Here’s a look at the best player props for this game with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Colts vs. Ravens player prop bets

Zay Flowers over 53.5 receiving yards (-125)

The first-round pick generated plenty of buzz during training camp, but he’s immediately becoming Lamar Jackson’s favorite target in the passing game. Flowers leads the team in targets and receiving yards. Odell Beckham Jr. is out, which means Flowers should continue to get steady work. He should see enough targets to cross this mark.

Lamar Jackson over 224.5 passing yards (+105)

The last time these teams met in 2021, Jackson threw for 442 yards and four touchdowns in an overtime victory for Baltimore. While we can’t expect him to put up similar numbers again, the Colts are a stout unit when defending the run. That, combined with Baltimore’s desire to get the air game going more, should push Jackson to throw more and cross this total. He’ll still have his moments on the ground but Jackson will likely be more effective passing the ball in this matchup.

Michael Pittman Jr. anytime touchdown (+190)

The Colts are without Anthony Richardson, but that shouldn’t impact Pittman Jr. in terms of target volume. The receiver is clearly ahead of the rest of the group in the pecking order with 23 targets through two games. Indianapolis might be forced to throw the ball more with the Ravens being great against the run, which sets up well for Pittman Jr. to have a solid game. There’s good value on him to find the endzone in Week 3.