Best player prop bets to consider for Bills vs. Commanders in NFL Week 3

The Buffalo Bills will look to keep their winning ways going when they face the Washington Commanders in Week 3. After a surprising loss to the Jets in Week 1, the Bills bounced back in Week 2 against the Raiders. The Commanders are off to a 2-0 start and come into this matchup on a high after after a thriller over the Broncos in Week 2. Here’s a look at the best player props for this contest, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bills vs. Commanders player prop bets

Terry McLaurin anytime touchdown (+220)

This is a tough matchup for McLaurin and Washington. The Bills are allowing just 16 points per game and have been excellent at defending the pass. However, McLaurin has been a consistent producer regardless of his quarterback situation and appears to have a better connection with Sam Howell. After scoring a week ago, look for McLaurin to find the endzone again in Week 3.

Stefon Diggs over 5.5 receptions (-150)

Diggs is the clear top target in Buffalo’s offense and has gone over this prop in each of the first two weeks. He has caught 17 of his 20 targets, so the efficiency is there. Diggs should easily be able to hit six receptions, even if the game script leads to the Bills running the ball more.

Brian Robinson Jr. over 68.5 rush+receiving yards (-115)

The running back has averaged 73 rushing yards per game this season, and Buffalo’s run defense is a bit more lenient compared to its pass defense. Robinson Jr. has been a solid all-around player for the Commanders, and they should look to get him the ball in a variety of ways. He’s averaging 24.5 receiving yards per game, and should clear this line regardless of the game script.