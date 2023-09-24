Best player prop bets to consider for Titans vs. Browns in NFL Week 3

The Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns will both look to pick up their second win of the 2023 NFL season when they square off in Week 3. The Titans are coming into this matchup on the back of a thrilling overtime win in Week 2, while the Browns hope to recover after being edged out by the Steelers in a game where they lost star running back Nick Chubb for the season. Here’s a look at the best player props for this contest, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Titans vs. Browns player prop bets

Derrick Henry under 72.5 rush yards (-125)

You never feel good about taking the under on a rushing prop involving Henry, and he can make this look really foolish quickly. However, the Browns have been great against the run this season and know they need to contain Henry to bottle up this offense. I expect Cleveland to key in on the Titans running back and hold him to under 72.5 yards.

Jerome Ford under 45.5 rush yards (-105)

There are several factors which lead me to believe Ford won’t have quite the efficiency he did in Week 2. The first is Tennessee’s run defense, which is just behind Cleveland in terms of yards allowed per game. The second is the addition of Kareem Hunt, who knows this offense and is expected to play, per head coach Kevin Stefanski. Even if he says Ford will remain the No. 1 running back, Hunt can come in and change that thinking. In the end, I feel Ford struggles on the ground in Week 3 and goes under this total.

Amari Cooper over 57.5 receiving yards (-130)

After mustering just 37 yards on three catches in Week 1, Cooper went for 90 yards in Week 2 despite dealing with a groin injury. The Titans are stout against the run, but are giving up the 28th most passing yards in the league. Deshaun Watson has spread the ball around a bit early in this season, but this is an opportunity for him to prove he’s still a franchise quarterback. Look for him to target Cooper early and often in this matchup, which should help the receiver cross this prop line.