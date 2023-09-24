Best player prop bets to consider for Broncos vs. Dolphins in NFL Week 3

The Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins will square off in a Week 3 matchup that looks to have shootout potential. The Broncos have flipped a switch offensively after last season, while the Dolphins remain one of these most explosive offenses in the league. Here’s a look at the best player props for this contest, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Broncos vs. Dolphins player prop bets

Tyreek Hill anytime touchdown (-120)

The speedster has three scores through two games, and is nearly impossible to bottle up near the goal line. Hill doesn’t necessarily have to beat the Broncos on a deep ball to score and is going to be even more involved with Jaylen Waddle out due to a concussion. Hill is the most important skill player in this offense and should be plenty of looks, with a few coming in scoring situations.

Tua Tagovailoa over 265.5 pass yards (-115)

After giving up just 200 yards to Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 1, the Broncos surrendered 299 yards to Sam Howell in Week 2. Tagovailoa is more accomplished than both players and should continue dealing in this matchup. The quarterback came back down to Earth after throwing for 466 yards in Week 1 with 249 yards in Week 2, but can pick apart this secondary. This game should feature enough scoring to where game script doesn’t interfere with Tagovailoa’s yardage.

Javonte Williams 50+ rush yards (-115)

Williams’ rushing yards prop is set at 48.5, with the over priced at -130. You can add a few extra yards and get a better payout here. The Dolphins are 2-0 but they’ve allowed a whopping 160.5 yards per game on the ground. The Broncos will want to keep Miami’s offense off the field as long as possible, and the best way to do that is effectively running the football. Williams has been the dominant back in terms of touches so far for Denver, and he should cross this line in what is a favorable matchup.