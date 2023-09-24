Best player prop bets to consider for Texans vs. Jaguars in NFL Week 3

The Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars will look to bounce back from losses in Week 2 when they face each other in Week 3. The teams split their two meetings last season. The Texans are still looking for their first win of the 2023 season, while the Jaguars are expecting to bounce back and dominate their division rival. Here’s a look at the best player props for this contest with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Texans vs. Jaguars player prop bets

Trevor Lawrence — under 1.5 passing touchdowns (+100)

In his two meetings with the Texans last season, Lawrence combined to throw for zero touchdowns and two interceptions. The quarterback didn’t need to do much in the second matchup, as the Texans allowed 169 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Lawrence did throw for three touchdowns against Houston in his NFL debut but hasn’t found the endzone through the air against this team since then. There’s value on the under here.

Travis Etienne Jr. — 75+ rush yards (+110)

The running back has found success against Houston, rushing for 71 and 108 yards in the two meetings against the Texans last year. They are allowing 118 yards per game on the ground this season, and the Jags should be able to find running lanes in this matchup with relative ease. Look for Etienne Jr. to have a big day and top this mark.

Nico Collins anytime touchdown (+230)

There’s really only two players on the Texans you would back to find the endzone; Dameon Pierce and Collins. Game script could lead to Houston needing to throw the ball more, and Collins has been C.J. Stroud’s favorite target early in the season. He is coming off a big day against the Colts with 146 yards and a touchdown. Even against a tough Jaguars secondary, Collins offers strong value on this prop.