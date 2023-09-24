Best player prop bets to consider for Saints vs. Packers in NFL Week 3

The New Orleans Saints (2-0) will hit the road this week to square off against the Green Bay Packers (1-1). The Saints led by Derek Carr, have struggled a bit offensively out of the gate, but they’ve done enough to get the win. The Packers are now in the Jordan Love era, and it looks like they may finally have their next guy of the future. Both teams are expected to contend for their division titles. Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, live from Lambeau Stadium in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Saints vs. Packers player prop bets

Derek Carr — Over 233.5 passing yards (+105)

Carr may need to put the team on his back with the week. Alvin Kamara is on the last week of his suspension, while Jamaal Williams will miss time due to an injury suffered during Week 2. Carr threw for 305 yards in Week 1 and 228 last week. Packers DB Jaire Alexander is one of the best in the league, but Carr has multiple weapons that he can target this week.

Chris Olave — Anytime Touchdown (+185)

Olave has yet to score this season but came extremely close last week. He had a touchdown called back because he stepped out of bounds. He’s caught 14 passes for 198 yards. It’s been an up-and-down start with Carr under center now, but it seems like those two will be able to develop a more solid connection soon. With the running game a question mark this week, look for Olave to find his way into the endzone.

Jordan Love — Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (+145)

Love has thrown three touchdown passing touchdowns in each of the first two weeks of the season. He has developed a nice connection with all of his young receivers. There is an outside chance that Christian Watson could return this week, which only helps Love. The passing yards aren’t there because the Packers have relied on Aaron Jones and AJ Dillion in the backfield. Love is making his home season debut, so expect to see him put in a show in front of the home crowd.