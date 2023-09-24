Best player prop bets to consider for Chargers vs. Vikings in NFL Week 3

The Los Angeles Chargers (0-2) and the Minnesota Vikings (0-2) will meet in a matchup of winless teams. The winner of this game will have a chance of salvaging its season, while the loser will face an uphill battle to get back to relevancy. Both teams had expectations of making the playoffs this season, but with the start they’re off to, those expectations have already changed. Kickoff for the game is set for 1 p.m. ET, live from U.S Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The game will be available on Fox.

Chargers vs. Vikings player prop bets

Justin Herbert — Over 284.5 passing yards (-115)

Herbert is off to a blazing start with 534 passing, three touchdowns, and no turnovers through two games. He threw for 305 yards last week against the Tennessee Titans. They blew another late lead to the Titans in Week 2. He struggled in his first career game against the Vikings, but both teams have changed a lot from the last time they played each other back in 2021. Expect Herbert to have a huge day on Sunday.

Justin Jefferson — Over 100.5 receiving yards (-115)

Jefferson is without a doubt, the best receiver in the NFL. So far this season, he’s caught 20 passes for 309 yards. He’s yet to get into the endzone, but he is tearing it up between the goallines. The last time Jefferson played the Chargers, he caught nine passes for 143 yards. There is a good chance he finds the end zone this week, but judging by the success the Dolphins had in the passing game against the Chargers, Jefferson should have a field day.

T.J Hockenson— Anytime Touchdown (+130)

Hockenson has been pretty effective for the Vikings this year after he signed a four-year extension prior to the season starting. He scored two touchdowns last week against the Eagles. On the season, 15 passes for 101 yards. With the running back position in flux right now, the receivers will see more targets in the red zone, and Hockenson should be a recipient.