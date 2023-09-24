Best player prop bets to consider for Falcons vs. Lions in NFL Week 3

The Atlanta Falcons (2-0) will hit the road on Sunday to square off against the Detroit Lions (1-1). The Falcons made a 12-point comeback in Week 2 to defeat the Green Bay Packers, while the Lions suffered a crushing OT loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Both teams drafted running backs in the first round of the draft and should both be on display this weekend. The Falcons drafted Bijan Robinson with the No.8 pick, and the Lions selected Jahmyr Gibbs with the No. 12 pick. Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, live from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Falcons vs. Lions player prop bets

Bijan Robinson— Over 67.5 rushing yards (-115)

Robinson had his coming-out party last week against the Packers. He rushed for 124 yards and caught four passes out of the backfield for 48 yards. He completely undressed a Packers defender with a juke move that has been on a loop all week long. Robinson will become more of a focal point for the offense, especially if QB Desmond Ridder continues to struggle in the passing game.

Jahmyr Gibbs — Anytime Touchdown (-135)

Gibbs will see an increased workload this week with staring RB David Montgomery out with a thigh bruise. The Lions planned to increase his usage each week and let him get a taste of the NFL. However, they have no choice but to have the training wheels come off this weekend and see what the rookie has to offer. He probably won’t see a lot of carries between the tackles but will be used a lot in the passing game.

Jared Goff — Over 266.5 passing yards (+105)

Goff threw for 323 yards last week against the Seahawks. When he has time in the pocket to get comfortable, he can pick a defense apart. The offense will rely on him more this week with the amount of injuries the Lions are facing on both sides of the ball. He should have his favorite weapon, Amon-Ra St. Brown, but expect him to target Gibbs along with rookie TE Sam LaPorta.