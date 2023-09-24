Best player prop bets for Steelers vs. Raiders in Sunday Night Football in Week 3

Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season is here and this week’s Sunday night game will feature a classic AFC rivalry as the Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Las Vegas Raiders at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Pittsburgh picked up its first win of the season last Monday in a 26-22 victory over Cleveland. Defense reigned supreme for the Steel Curtain with an Alex Highsmith pick six in the first quarter and a TJ Watt scoop-n-score in the fourth. Las Vegas wasn’t as fortunate in Week 2 as it was stomped in a 38-10 loss to Buffalo last Sunday. The offense struggled mightily throughout the afternoon with Jimmy Garoppolo throwing two interceptions in the setback.

Below, I’ll go over a few of my favorite player props for this Week 3 showdown from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Sunday Night Football: Steelers vs. Raiders prop bets

Jimmy Garoppolo over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+100)

Part of Las Vegas’ offensive struggles last week was due to the absence of Jakobi Meyers, who was in concussion protocol. Meyers is active for this primetime game, meaning Jimmy G will have his top two top receiving options back on the field tonight. That should put tons of pressure on the Pittsburgh secondary and I think the Raiders QB should be able to get at least two touchdown passes this evening.

Jaylen Warren over 16.5 receiving yards (-130)

The second-year running back has been a bigger receiving threat than a rushing threat for the Steelers so far. That was put on display last Monday when he caught four of six targets for 66 yards. Quarterback Kenny Pickett has struggled through the first two games of the year and he’ll want to make his life easier by locking onto easy targets. Take the over on Warren’s receiving yards.

Alex Highsmith over 0.75 sacks (+100)

Highsmith had himself a monster outing on Monday, picking up seven tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, and the aforementioned pick six. While he may not necessarily have that same level of production tonight, he should be able to get to Jimmy G at least once and add a sack to his stat total.