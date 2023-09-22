Pick against the spread for Eagles vs. Buccaneers on Monday Night Football in Week 3 of 2023 NFL season

The Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) in Week 3 action on Monday evening. Both teams are coming off two consecutive wins as they both look to stay undefeated through Week 3. Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium with a broadcast on ABC.

The Eagles are 5-point favorites on the road, priced at -218 on the moneyline while the Bucs are set at +180. All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Eagles vs. Buccaneers, Week 3: Pick against the spread

The Eagles are off to a flying start as they took down the Patriots in Week 1, followed by a 34-28 win over the Vikings at home in Week 2. Jalen Hurts finished in the top five QBs last week, throwing 18-for-23 for 193 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He really racked up the points on the ground though, running the ball 12 times for 35 yards and two more scores for a total of 26.2 fantasy points. It was a good effort from the Eagles who came to Tampa Bay as the favorites to get the win.

The Bucs have surprised everyone as Baker Mayfield and company have also started off 2-0 through the first two weeks. Mayfield has been playing well with his new team, throwing 26-for-34 for 317 yards and a touchdown in Week 2, bringing in 18.4 fantasy points on the day. That was his third touchdown of the season as he threw for two scores in Week one against Minnesota. Sooner or later their offense has to crack, and they’ll be going up against a very tough Eagles pass defense on Monday night.

The Pick: Eagles -5