Pick against the spread for Steelers vs. Raiders on Sunday Night Football in Week 3 of 2023 NFL season

The Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) will face off against the Las Vegas Raiders (1-1) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday evening. The Steelers come into this game on the back of a 26-22 win over the Browns last week, while the Raiders dropped a 38-10 result to the Bills, picking up their first loss of the season in Week 2. Kickoff for the Week 3 matchup is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

The Raiders are 2.5-point favorites at home, priced at -142 on the moneyline while the Steelers come in at +120. All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Steelers vs. Raiders, Week 3: Pick against the spread

The Steelers are taking their first road trip of the season in hopes of stringing together another win after topping the Browns last week. Their season opener saw them get worked over by the 49ers, losing 30-7 while Kenny Pickett threw for just one touchdown. He totaled 232 yards on the day, but also threw two interceptions and suffered five sacks. Week 2 didn’t look much better for Pickett specifically, as he threw for 222 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in the win over the Browns.

The Raiders had a decent showing in their first outing against the Broncos, winning 17-16 while Jimmy Garoppolo threw two touchdowns and an interception on the day. Week 2 was a much different story as they were completely outmatched by the Bills, getting steamrolled while Garoppolo threw one touchdown and two interceptions with a total of 185 passing yards.

It’s likely to be a close contest as both teams have turned out similar results through their first two games. Regardless of who wins, I’m taking the Steelers to cover the narrow spread.

The Pick: Steelers +2.5