Pick against the spread for Bears vs. Chiefs in Week 3 of 2023 NFL season

The Chicago Bears (0-2) head out on the road to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs (1-1) in hopes of seeing their first win on the season. The Bears are coming off a 27-17 loss to the Buccaneers while the Chiefs grabbed their first win with a 17-9 result over the Jaguars. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday on FOX.

The Chiefs come in as 12.5-point favorites, priced at -675 on the moneyline. The Bears are set at +490 ahead of Sunday’s matchup. All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bears vs. Chiefs, Week 3: Pick against the spread

The Chiefs got Travis Kelce back for Week 2 and it clearly made a big difference as they followed up their Week 1 loss with a 17-9 win over the Jaguars. Kelce caught four of his nine targets for 26 yards and a touchdown, putting in a decent performance on his season debut. Patrick Mahomes had a better outing than his season opener as well, throwing 29-for-41 for 305 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.

The Bears are looking like they’re on their way to a terrible start to the season unless they can get back on the right track quickly. Justin Fields had a rough time in both of their first two games, as he threw 16-for-29 for just 211 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in Week 2. He also suffered six sacks on the day, but he added a little bit of value with a rushing touchdown as well.

The Chiefs, now with Kelce firmly back in the lineup, shouldn’t have a whole lot of trouble with the Bears at home on Sunday. I know the spread leaves quite a big gap, but I think KC ends up with a blowout against a struggling Chicago team that’s just trying to figure out how to move forward offensively.

The Pick: Chiefs -12.5