Pick against the spread for Panthers vs. Seahawks in Week 3 of 2023 NFL season

The Carolina Panthers (0-2) will head on the road to take on the Seattle Seahawks (1-1) on Sunday. The Panthers are coming off a 20-17 loss to the Saints in Week 2 while the Seahawks ended up with a 37-31 overtime victory over the Lions. Kickoff for this Week 3 matchup is set for 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Seahawks come in as 6-point favorites, priced at -230 on the moneyline. The Panthers are set at +190. All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Panthers vs. Seahawks, Week 3: Pick against the spread

The Panthers are still looking for their first win of the season after getting clobbered by the Falcons in Week 1 with a 24-10 final score. They showed a better performance in Week 2, but still ended in a narrow three-point loss to the Saints. QB Bryce Young hasn’t had a great showing yet, throwing 22-for-33 for 153 yards and a touchdown last week against the Saints. It was at least better than his Week 1 performance which saw the rookie throw 146 yards and two interceptions.

The Seahawks got worked in their season opener, dropping a 30-13 result to the Rams in Week 1. They bounced back in a big way last week, taking the game into overtime while grabbing their first win of the season. Geno Smith threw 32-of-41 for 328 yards and two touchdowns in the contest, marking a huge improvement from Week 1 as he ended up in the top 10 QBs for the week.

Seattle will be riding that momentum back home to put on a show in front of their home crowd, while the Panthers head across the country on the road after suffering two losses with a rookie QB who’s underperforming so far through his first two outings.

The Pick: Seahawks -6