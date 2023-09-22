Pick against the spread for Patriots vs. Jets in Week 3 of 2023 NFL season

It’s an AFC East clash, as the New York Jets will host the New England Patriots in Week 3 of the NFL season. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 24.

The Patriots check in as 3-point road favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook with an over/under of 36.5 total points. Below, we’ll run through our favorite pick against the spread for this matchup.

Patriots vs. Jets, Week 3: Pick against the spread

The Patriots kicked off their season with narrow home losses to projected playoff contenders: the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 and the Miami Dolphins in Week 2. Although they’re 0-2, the Pats have been competitive and are now the favorites in an upcoming road game against the Jets.

The Jets are still adjusting, especially after losing star quarterback Aaron Rodgers for the season. They still managed an impressive 22-16 overtime win against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, thanks to their defense forcing crucial turnovers. However, that same defense faltered in a 30-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on the road the following week.

This upcoming game Jets-Patriots game is expected to be a low-scoring affair, with an over/under of just 36.5 total points. Both teams have strong defenses but somewhat inconsistent offenses. However, the Patriots appear to have the edge.

New York’s quarterback, Zach Wilson, has completed just 26 of 48 passes this season, throwing two touchdowns and four interceptions. In contrast, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has been more reliable, amassing 547 passing yards, four touchdowns, and only two interceptions in the first two games.

Better quarterback play could be the difference in this game, and it’s why I’m leaning toward the Patriots -3.

The Pick: Patriots -3