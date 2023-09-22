Pick against the spread for Colts vs. Ravens in Week 3 of 2023 NFL season

The Baltimore Ravens (2-0) will host the Indianapolis Colts (1-1) in Week 3 of the NFL season. Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 24. The Ravens are listed as 7.5-point home favorites with an over/under of 46 total points.

Below, we’ll run through our favorite pick against the spread for this matchup. All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Colts vs. Ravens, Week 3: Pick against the spread

The Ravens beat the Houston Texans with relative ease in Week 1, running away with a 25-9 victory. Then, Baltimore backed that up with an impressive 27-24 victory at the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2. Running the ball and stopping the run has been the Ravens’ recipe for success, as they currently rank 6th in rushing offense and defense through two weeks.

The Colts opened the season by losing at home 31-21 to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Indianapolis had the lead going into the fourth quarter of the game but got outscored 14-0 to end up taking the loss. Then, the Colts got back on track with a 31-20 road win at the Houston Texans in Week 2.

Electric rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson sustained a concussion in Week 2, and he’s questionable for this matchup against the Ravens. Garnder Minshew stepped in for him last week and guided the Colts’ offense while going 19-of-23 for 171 yards and a touchdown. While Richardson is an exciting player, I’m not sure that turning to Minshew is a downgrade if Indianapolis has to go that route.

The Colts should be able to keep this one close on the road, and I’m siding with Indianapolis +7.5 as my top pick against the spread.

The Pick: Colts +7.5