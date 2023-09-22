Pick against the spread for Bills vs. Commanders in Week 3 of 2023 NFL season

The Buffalo Bills (1-1) will head on the road to take on the Washington Commanders (2-0) on Sunday afternoon in Week 3 action. The Bills are coming off a 38-10 win over the Raiders at home in Week 2 while the Commanders stay undefeated with a 35-24 win over the Broncos. Kickoff for this Week 3 matchup is set for 1 p.m. ET with a broadcast available on CBS.

The Bills are 6.5-point favorites, priced at -290 on the moneyline while the Commanders are set at +235 underdogs. All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bills vs. Commanders, Week 3: Pick against the spread

The Bills dropped their first game of the season to the Jets, despite Aaron Rodgers suffering a season-ending injury just four snaps into the game. Buffalo ended up losing 22-16 but was able to bounce back with a big win at home over the Raiders last week. They’ll look to keep that momentum going when they head out on the road to take on the Commanders. Josh Allen threw 31-for-37 for 274 yards and three touchdowns as the Bills cruised to a comfortable win in Week 2.

After being sidelined with a neck injury, Chase Young made his season debut for the Commanders last week against the Broncos. He made two tackles and assisted on a sack in his return as Washington will look forward to shoring up their defense going forward. The Commanders overcame a huge 21-3 deficit in the second quarter to jump ahead in the fourth, bringing their record to a surprising 2-0 to start the season.

The Bills dominated last week against the Raiders at home, and have been historically very good on the road, especially against the spread.

The Pick: Bills -6.5