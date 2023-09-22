Pick against the spread for Titans vs. Browns in Week 3 of 2023 NFL season

The Cleveland Browns will host the Tennessee Titans in Week 3 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 24.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Browns are favored by 3.5 points with an over/under of 39.5 total points. Below, we’ll run through our favorite pick against the spread for this AFC matchup.

Titans vs. Browns, Week 3: Pick against the spread

In Week 1, the Titans faced a disappointing 16-15 loss to the New Orleans Saints, largely due to QB Ryan Tannehill’s three interceptions. However, they bounced back in Week 2, securing an overtime 27-24 home win against the Los Angeles Chargers, thanks to Tannehill regaining his efficiency.

The Browns began their season by defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in dominant fashion by a score of 24-3. However, they were beaten 26-22 by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football of Week 2, a game decided by two defensive touchdowns from the Steelers.

While the Browns seem stronger than their recent performance against the Steelers suggests, it’s hard to gauge the Titans’ potential at this point. The Browns will be without their star running back, Nick Chubb, who’s sidelined for the season.

Overall, expectations lean towards a low-scoring game on Sunday. Given Cleveland’s overall talent and home-field advantage, they seem poised to win the game and cover the spread at home. I’m expecting the Browns to get enough pressure on Tannehill to force mistakes similar to Week 1.

The Pick: Browns -3.5