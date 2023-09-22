Pick against the spread for Broncos vs. Dolphins in Week 3 of 2023 NFL season

The Denver Broncos (0-2) will head on the road to face off against the Miami Dolphins (2-0) on Sunday afternoon. The Broncos are coming off a narrow 35-33 loss to the Commanders last week while the Dolphins grabbed their second straight win with a 24-17 decision over the Patriots. Kickoff for this Week 3 contest is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

The Dolphins are 6.5-point favorites at home, priced at -298 on the moneyline while the Broncos are set at +240 ahead of Sunday’s game. All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Broncos vs. Dolphins, Week 3: Pick against the spread

The Broncos almost mounted a comeback late in the fourth quarter against the Commanders last week after a touchdown at the death got them within two points. They didn’t convert the two-point conversion, however, and fell to the Commanders despite the huge effort at the end. Russell Wilson racked up 308 passing yards, throwing three touchdowns and one interception on the day while leading the team in rushing with 56 yards.

The Dolphins are off to a high-flying start as Week 3 will mark their home opener in front of a huge crowd at Hard Rock Stadium. Tua Tagovailoa has been at the top of his game through the first two outings, throwing for 466 yards and three touchdowns in Week 1 against the Chargers. Tua finished as the top QB of the week, bringing in 28.1 fantasy points. Week 2 saw a bit of a dip, but he still racked up 249 yards and a touchdown, though it was only good for 13.3 points on the day. Miami has one of the best offenses in the league so far this season and will likely be able to pounce on the vulnerabilities in Denver’s defense at home.

The Pick: Dolphins -6.5