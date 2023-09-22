Pick against the spread for Texans vs. Jaguars in Week 3 of 2023 NFL season

The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1) will play host to the Houston Texans (0-2) on Sunday afternoon at Everbank Stadium. The Jags are coming off a 17-9 loss to the Chiefs last week, logging their first loss of the season after they took down the Colts in Week 1. The Texans lost their second straight with a 31-20 final score against the Colts. Kickoff for this Week 3 contest is set for 1 p.m. ET with a broadcast available on FOX.

The Jaguars are 9.5-point favorites, priced at -410 on the moneyline while the Texans come in at +320. All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Texans vs. Jaguars, Week 3: Pick against the spread

The Texans have been looking to rookie C.J. Stroud as the starting QB this season, and while he stumbled in Week 1, he put in a much better performance in Week 2 against the Colts. Stroud threw 30-for-47 for 384 yards and two touchdowns but lost one fumble on the day. He turned in 21.5 fantasy points and hasn’t thrown a single interception in his first two outings with Houston.

On the other side, third-year QB Trevor Lawrence has struggled to get things going for the Jaguars this season, most recently throwing 22-for-41 for 216 yards and no touchdowns. He also lost a fumble, but ran the ball five times for another 26 yards on the day, totaling just 9.2 fantasy points in a lackluster Week 2 performance. Lawrence will look to break out of his funk and find his footing against Houston as the Jaguars look to bounce back at home after losing last week’s game.

The Texans have had Jacksonville’s number for several years, going 9-1 SU and 7-3 ATS against the Jaguars since 2018. With the way Stroud is finding his rhythm combined with the giant gap in the spread, I’m taking the Texans to cover regardless of who wins the game in the end.

The Pick: Texans +9.5