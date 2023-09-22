Pick against the spread for Saints vs. Packers in Week 3 of 2023 NFL season

The Green Bay Packers will be playing their first home game of the season against the New Orleans Saints in Week 3. Kickoff from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 24.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Packers step in as 2-point home favorites with an over/under of 42.5 total points. Below, we’ll break down our top pick against the spread for this matchup.

Saints vs. Packers, Week 3: Pick against the spread

With a 2-0 record, the Saints come into this game having squeaked past the Tennessee Titans 16-15 in the season opener and then edging out the Carolina Panthers 20-17 on the road during Monday Night Football. However, facing Green Bay on the road will be their most challenging matchup so far.

The Packers kicked off their season with a solid 38-20 victory over the Chicago Bears. They seemed poised for a 2-0 start, but a last-minute rally by the Atlanta Falcons turned the tide, resulting in a 25-24 loss for Green Bay.

While the Saints have relied on their defense to secure wins, questions surround the caliber of the offenses they’ve faced. On the other hand, the Packers have amassed 62 total points in just two weeks and enjoy the home-field advantage this time.

Given the Packers’ offensive prowess and the Saints’ occasional struggles to score, I’m siding with Green Bay to win and cover at home.

The Pick: Packers -2